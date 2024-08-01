Frank Zawrazky Named Director of Media Operations & Broadcaster

Omaha, NE - The Omaha Lancers Hockey Club, proud members of the USHL are excited to announce the hiring of Frank Zawrazky as the Director of Media and the new voice of the Lancers.

Frank comes to Omaha after a season with (NA3HL) North American 3 Hockey League's West Bend Power where he won the NA3HL's 2023-24 Broadcaster of Year. Previously, Frank set the record as the youngest broadcaster in USHL history with the Muskegon Lumberjacks during his stint in the 2022-23 Season at 20 years old.

"We are delighted to welcome Frank to the Lancer family," said David Wilkie CEO and General Manager. "Frank comes highly recommended from his previous league stint in Muskegon. His experience and enthusiasm will be a tremendous asset to our organization moving forward."

"I am thrilled to be the next Broadcaster of the Omaha Lancers in my role as Director of Media," said Frank. The Lancers have an incredible legacy in the hockey world, and I am elated to be joining this historic franchise. Thank you to our ownership led by Mike Picozzi, and General Manager, David Wilkie for this opportunity. I look forward to bringing my passion on the headset to such an energetic fanbase."

