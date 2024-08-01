Kappell and Moe Named to 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup Roster

August 1, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

USA Hockey announced on Tuesday the team that will compete for the Stars and Stripes in the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. Included on the roster were two Capitols, Sam Kappell and Mason Moe.

Sam Kappell, a forward from Appleton, Wisc., was the first overall selection in the 2023 USHL Phase I Draft for Madison. He joined the Capitols in early November after starting the season at the AAA level with Team Wisconsin. After joining the team, Kappell was able to register ten points in 34 games played.

Mason Moe, a forward from Eden Prairie, Minn., was the second round selection in the 2023 Phase I Draft for the Capitols. He played with Madison before and after his high school season in 2023-24. With his high school team, Moe recorded 40 points in 27 games played including 23 goals. He scored his first USHL goal in March in his first game back after his time with Eden Prairie HS.

The Hlinka Gretzky Cup is a key event in the international hockey calendar, providing young athletes with the opportunity to compete at the highest level and gain invaluable experience. Kappell and Moe will join the nation's best in representing the United States, aiming to bring home the gold.

The Madison Capitols organization congratulates Sam Kappell and Mason Moe on this remarkable accomplishment and looks forward to their continued success both internationally and in the upcoming season.

