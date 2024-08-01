Cade Strom Added to Phantoms Protected List

August 1, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Youngstown Phantoms News Release







YOUNGSTOWN, OH - The Youngstown Phantoms have added 2008-born right-shot forward Cade Strom to the team's affiliate list. Strom, a 6'0", 161-pound centerman, played for the Carolina Jr. Hurricanes in 2023-2024 and finished third on the team in scoring with 17 goals and 23 assists for 40 points in 44 games.

"I see a great deal of Ryan Rucinski in Cade, and that is something to be excited about. He is an elite thinker, makes plays in small areas and makes his teammates better. He has a great stick and uses it to make small area plays all over the ice. The best part about Cade is that he is willing to compete. He doesn't care if he scores or asks who is on the team or who is on his line, he just competes and wants to win. We want winners here and Cade is a winner. He is also all in on being a Phantom, which is of the utmost importance. We value very specific things in Youngstown including competitiveness, having juice, and being the best teammate who is happy for others' success. Cade carries all these intangibles with him and is a welcomed addition to the program."

-Phantoms Co-General Manager, Jason Deskins.

In a coinciding move, the Phantoms dropped the rights to Beckham Edwards.

The Phantoms players report back to Youngstown for their first team practice on August 28th and will hit the road for two away pre-season series vs Green Bay and the NTDP in early September prior to heading to Pittsburgh for the USHL Fall Classic on September 18th and 19th.

The Phantoms home opener will be October 18th vs Madison at the Covelli Center. Get your season tickets to see these future NHL STARS by calling (330)747-PUCK!

