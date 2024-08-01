Single Game Tickets on Sale, Promotional Schedule Released

MUSKEGON, MI - It's not just about a hockey game on Friday and Saturday nights at Trinity Health Arena. Every one of the 30 home games for the Muskegon Lumberjacks has a promotion paired with it to set the tone for the atmosphere inside the arena. Familiar favorites like Flannel Fest, 13 Loves Pets, Stars Wars, and Throwback Night return while some new themes enter the mix in 2024-2025.

Hockey returns to Muskegon on October 25th & 26th as the Jacks take on the Chicago Steel as part of Flannel Fest. The 4th annual home opening festival will now take place over the entirety of the weekend. The party starts outside on Western Ave. and makes its way into the arena for puck drop both nights.

The first of four specialty jerseys comes on November 9th as the Jacks don special Military Appreciation jerseys while taking on the Western Conference's Omaha Lancers. A couple of familiar specialty jerseys return in Star Wars and Beach night later in the season. January 11th the Youngstown Phantoms come to town and the Jacks take to the ice in custom Star Wars themed jerseys. On March 1st we get ready for summer with Beach Night, and the third specialty jersey of the year.

The fourth and final specialty jersey comes on March 29th as for the first time ever the Jacks will wear fan designed jerseys. During the festivities of Youth Hockey Day on January 12th kids will have the opportunity to design a jersey for the Kids Day Jersey. The winning design will be worn by the team as they take on the Madison Capitols.

Throwback Night comes on January 24th as the Jacks take on the USNTDP Under-17 team. A special giveaway will be handed out to fans as we look back at the illustrious history of hockey in Muskegon.

As always, the season ends with Fan Appreciation Night. This season on April 11th, the Jacks take on the Chicago Steel and fans are treated to giveaways all game long as a thank you for their support.

New game times have been announced for the 2024-25 season. Friday night will still feature a 7 p.m. puck drop, and Sunday at 3 p.m., but Saturday games have been moved to 6 pm. Doors for every game will open 1 hour to puck drop.

For more information on the promotional and full 2024-25 schedule visit muskegonlumberjacks.com.

