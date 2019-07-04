Fourth of July Game Goes to West Virginia in Series Opener

The West Virginia Black Bears defeated the Williamsport Crosscutters 6-2 in an afternoon contest on the Fourth of July at Historic Bowman Field.

Herbert Iser cracked a solo home run in the ninth in his Willimasport debut.

Starting pitcher Leonel Aponte threw four no-hit innings allowing just one runner in the first while retiring the last 10 batters in order.

Outfielder Hunter Hearn had a pair of hits and also threw out a runner at home.

Williamsport (4-16) took the lead in the fifth on a sacrifice-fly by Tucker Maxwell. But West Virginia (11-9) rallied for five runs in the top of the sixth against relief pitcher Brian Marconi (0-1) who was playing for the Cutters for the first time.

The Crosscutters had a pair of doubles to increase their league-leading total to 42.

Williamsport has lost three straight since its homestand opening 9-1 blowout win over Mahoning Valley on Monday.

The Crosscutters are back at home on Friday night against the West Virginia Black Bears. Right-hander Luis Ramirez (0-1, 4.15) is the projected starter. The game will also feature postgame fireworks.

Crosscutters Record: 4-16

Next Game: Thursday, July 5, 2019 vs. West Virginia at 7:05 p.m.

Next Home Game/Promotion: Friday, July 5, 2019, 7:05 p.m. - Postgame Fireworks

