Cutters Endure Walk-Off Loss On Fielding Errors

July 10, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







After leading for the majority of the game, the Williamsport Crosscutters would suffer a walk-off loss and a series sweep at the hands of the Mahoning Valley Scrappers after two ninth inning fielding errors led to a 10-9 final score.

The Cutters offense recorded 14 hits led by three-hit nights by Max Mandler (3 for 6) and Matthew Bardowell (3 for 4) and two-hit nights from Joey Parliament (2 for 5) and Christian Reyes (2 for 5). Jack Lausch was also to launch his first home run of the season, a 405 foot, two-run shot to right-center field, for his lone hit of the night.

Ryan Ure got the start for Williamsport tonight and takes a no-decision after allowing six runs on seven hits with three walks and four strikeouts in 4.1 innings of work. Ryan Faulks went the next three innings, allowing two runs, one earned, on three hits, one walk, and six strikeouts. Brad Rudis suffers a bad luck loss, falling to 1-2 on the season, and his first blown save of the season after allowing two runs, both unearned, on one hit with one walk and two strikeouts over the final 1.1 innings.

With tonight's loss, Williamsport falls to 12-16 and their losing streak extends to nine straight games and four straight series sweeps to start the month of July. Tonight's loss also officially eliminates Williamsport from a chance at the 2025 MLB Draft League First Half Championship.

WP: August Souza (1-1) LP: Brad Rudis (1-2) SV: N/A

Crosscutters Record: 12-16 Next Game: Friday, July 11th at State College, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game: Wednesday, July 16th vs Trenton, 6:35 p.m.

Promotions: Free Hot Dog Night, Wing Wednesday, Financial Services Night







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 10, 2025

