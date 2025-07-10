Keys Take Series Finale Loss against Spikes

July 10, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

STATE COLLEGE, PA - The Frederick Keys suffered the series finale loss to the State College Spikes Thursday night, losing by a score of 4-2 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

The Keys finished the three-game series against State College by going 2-1 on the week, and now will look ahead to the final first-half series of the season beginning on Friday night at home against the Trenton Thunder.

Cooper Robinson (Kentucky) started his night out strong on the hill with a scoreless bottom of the first, allowing the Keys and Spikes to remain locked at 0-0 through one inning in the series finale.

After Robinson threw a second scoreless inning to keep it a scoreless game heading into the third, he tacked on two more strikeouts in the bottom of the third inning, as Frederick and State College stayed tied at zeros going into the fourth in Happy Valley.

The Spikes broke through in the bottom of the fourth with a two-run frame after an RBI single and sacrifice fly handed the home team a 2-0 lead entering the fifth at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Despite the Spikes adding one more run in the bottom of the fifth, an RBI triple from Dawson Willis (Oklahoma) and an RBI sacrifice fly from Anthony Diaz (College of Central Florida) cut the deficit to just one at 3-2 heading into the bottom of the sixth.

Following the Spikes increasing the lead back to two after an error made it a 4-2 game approaching the seventh, Declan Lavelle (Elon) tossed a scoreless bottom of the seventh, keeping the Keys in the game entering the eighth down by two.

After each side went scoreless in the eighth, the Keys loaded up the bases in the top of the ninth but could not score as they fell in the series finale by a score 4-2 Thursday night.

The Keys return home for the final series of the first half, in what will be a two-game series against the Trenton Thunder. First pitch on Friday is set for 7 p.m. at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Friday's game represents Hockey Night at the ballpark with the Washington Capitals, with there being a jersey auction benefitting the National Foundation for Cancer Research. Additionally, former Capitals star and current TV broadcaster Craig Laughlin will be in attendance throughout the game. The first 1,000 fans will also receive a Koozie Jersey Giveaway and there will be postgame fireworks courtesy of Mattress Wearhouse.







