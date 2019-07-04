Spinners Walk-Off on Two-Run Moonshot by Campana

LOWELL, MA - Going into the bottom of the ninth, the score was tied at three runs apiece. Following a Jaxx Groshans strikeout and Joe Davis pop out, it looked as if the game would go to extra innings, but then Nick Northcut followed with a walk.

After the walk, up stepped 6'4" outfielder Marino Campana. After taking a big swing at the first one and missing, Campana took the second one for a ball.

After taking a deep breath outside the box he stepped in and launched the next pitch over the wall in left-center field for his third home run on the season - giving the Lowell Spinners (15-4), proud affiliate of the 2018 World Champion Boston Red Sox, a 5-3 walk off victory over the Staten Island Yankees (11-8), affiliate of the New York Yankees on Thursday night.

The walk-off was the second in as many days for the Spinners.

This one started a little differently than the usual Lowell victory, when the Yankees took the lead in the top of the first when Zach Sanford reached on an error by Northcut at third base, scoring Oswald Peraza from second and advancing Sanford, himself, to second base.

In the bottom half, Lowell got the run back and more. Alex Erro led the inning off with a double and later swapped places with Gilberto Jimenez who doubled him home, tying the score at 1-1. After Jimenez moved up to third on a passed ball with Groshans at the plate, Joe Davis grounded out to third base, scoring Jimenez from third and giving the Spinners a 2-1 lead.

Three innings later, Staten Island tied it up at two runs apiece on a solo home run by Carlos Narvaez, his first of the season.

In the bottom of the sixth, however, the see-sawing continued when Davis reached on a long-single, that scored Erro from second and sent Jimenez to third base, giving them a 3-2 lead.

The Spinners held that lead, thanks to some stellar pitching out of the bullpen by Ryan Fernandez who blanked the Yankees over three innings where he only allowed three hits and struck out two.

In the top of the ninth, Staten Island got a run back on a sacrifice fly by Jerry Seitz, scoring Isaiah Pasteur from third.

Aldo Ramirez got the start on the mound for the Spinners. Unfortunately, he would finish with a no-decision after going just four innings. He allowed two runs - one of which was earned - while scattering five hits and striking out four.

Lowell is back in action on Friday night, with the second of three against the Yankees, first pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

