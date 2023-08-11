Fourth Fan-Selected Bobbleheader Giveaway, Copa de la Diversion Night, the Nine Night Presented by the AAEA Highlight Tenth Homestand of the Season

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas return home to Jackie Robinson Ballpark for six games during their second homestand in August. On Tuesday, August 15th, the Tampa Tarpons, the Florida State League affiliate of the New York Yankees will come to town. Among the highlights of the six contests is the Copa de la Diversion Night featuring Rumberos de Daytona on Thursday, the Nine Barrier Breaker Series Night on Friday, and the fourth of five Fan-picked Tortugas Player Bobblehead giveaways on Saturday.

The Tortugas begin the homestand on Tuesday, August 15, with Breast Cancer Awareness Night presented by Radiology Associates Imaging. The Tortugas will don unique pink-clad uniforms that feature 75 names of local survivors and fighters of breast cancer throughout the jerseys. The jerseys will be auctioned off at the end of the season with all proceeds to raise money and awareness in the fight against breast cancer. Silver Sluggers Night sponsored by Madden's Ace, Michelob Ultra, Culver's, Humana, Frontier Partners, AARP, and Conviva is a part of the festivities. The exclusive 60-and-older club features deals at the team store and concession stands for members and more. Pick up your bingo cards on the riverwalk and get ready to win some prizes! The series opener also marks a Taco Tuesday with options at the concession stands starting at just $3. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Fans are advised to arrive with an empty stomach on Wednesday, August 16, for a Belly Buster Wednesday featuring Sahlen's Hot Dogs. A long-standing fan favorite, starting at just $14, patrons will receive a wristband and may indulge in all-you-care-to-eat hot dogs, hamburgers, pizza, and popcorn at concession stands all evening long. The first pitch of game two is set for 6:35 p.m.

The biggest party in Central Florida returns to the World's Most Famous Beach on Thursday, August 17, with a Thirsty Thursday© presented by Bud Light. All fans will be able to beat the heat and enjoy your favorite beer or fountain soda starting at $1 at concession and beer stands throughout the night. Daytona returns as the Rumberos de Daytona for their final Copa de la Diversion Night of the season. We will have food specials in our main concession stands featuring Micheladas and our new Neighbors Ice Cream named "The Rumberos" featuring hints of cinnamon and toffee bits. The party gets underway with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

Best Dressed Uniforms remain on the schedule on Friday, August 18, as Daytona hosts their final The Nine Night Barrier Breaker Series presented by the African American Entrepreneurs Association. Join us to see and learn more about what your Local African American Businesses have to offer! For more information on tabling please email Julia Kline Fuentes at juliakf.aaeassociation@gmail.com. Friday Night Happy Hour with Ormond Brewing comes back to the ballpark with special discounts on select draft beers at the concession stands. Prior to the first pitch, fans will also be able to enjoy Live Music from Tropical Drifter on the third-base riverwalk. The weekend gets underway with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. It will also be City of Debary and Orange City Night featuring discounted tickets for residents through the appropriate FEVO link.

You picked them, we listened! Make sure you arrive at the ballpark early on Saturday, August 19, for the fourth of the five Fan Picked Tortugas Players Bobblehead Night presented by the Daytona Beach International Airport. You don't want to miss out on the opportunity to collect ALL FIVE BOBBLEHEADS this season! The fourth bobblehead will be revealed on Friday, August 18th. The first 1,000 fans in the gates will receive a voucher for a bobblehead and it will be available for pickup along the riverwalk. For our Daytona Beach International Airport Night, one lucky fan will win 4 round trip tickets on Avelo Airlines. The winner will be drawn in the 7th inning. Make sure you check them out on the Riverwalk for your chance to win! The penultimate game of the series gets underway with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

The homestand comes to a close on Sunday, August 20, with Shelldon's Family Fun Day sponsored MOAS and Central Florida Zoo. Members of the Shelldon's Family Fun Pack receive tickets to every Sunday home game in addition to a Tortugas' hat, a meal voucher - good for a free hot dog, popcorn, and small fountain drink - at the gates. Advent Health presents their Summer Safety Night at the Ballpark! Come out and learn from the different departments and see what tips and tricks they have to beat the heat and water safety! The Daytona Tortugas are proud to partner with Volusia County Schools, Zaxby's, Little Caesars, and Huey Magoos for Shelldon's Homerun Reading Challenge. Kids across Volusia County were challenged to read 40 days this summer with a summer prize of cheering on their Tortugas at a baseball game. Congratulations to all the kids who completed the reading challenge! After the final out, youngsters take the diamond with Kids Run The Bases presented by Neighbor's Ice Cream Parlor. The series finale is penciled in for a 5:00 p.m. first pitch.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. for the Tuesday through Saturday matches. They will open at 4:00 p.m. for the series finale on Sunday. Single-game tickets, group packages, season tickets, and more are currently available and can be purchased online at www.daytonatortugas.com or by calling the Tortugas' Ticket Office at (386) 257-3172.

