Mighty Mussels Game Notes - Fri, Aug 11 vs Bradenton

The Mighty Mussels look to even the series with the Bradenton Marauders (PIT) at 7 p.m. at Hammond Stadium Friday.

RHP Jack Noble (0-2, 2.70) will make the start, opposed by RHP Wilber Dotel (3-2, 2.80) of Bradenton.

Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network. Listen here.

HOUGHTON AND CRUZ STAY HOT IN LOSS TO MARAUDERS

Despite leading 8-2 through five innings, Fort Myers allowed 13 unanswered runs over the final four innings against Bradenton Thursday after their bullpen walked 10 hitters and allowed nine hits. In the process, the bats continued to produce as Maddux Houghton launched his second homer in as many nights, Alec Sayre delivered a grand slam, and Rafael Cruz went 3-for-5 and an RBI.

RUNS & WALKS ARE WILD

The Mighty Mussels have played four consecutive high-scoring games, with walks fueling several crooked numbers on the line score:

Last 4 G R/G BB/G HBP H/G

Offense 9 7 2.5 12

Pitching 11 9.25 4 9.75

PACE OF PLAY

Thursday's 13-8 loss lasted three hours and 53 minutes, marking it the longest nine-inning contest in the Florida State League this year and for the Mussels since 2021 when the pitch clock was not in play. The longest nine-inning contest for Fort Myers in 2022 lasted three hours and 28 minutes.

Game Score Time of Game

8/29/21 vs BRD L 5-22 4:10

5/20/21 at TAM L 5-16 4:06

6/27/21 at PMB L 8-9 4:01

7/13/21 vs JUP W 12-10 4:01

8/22/21 at DUN W 10-5 3:58

7/11/21 at SLU W 13-9 3:54

8/10/23 vs BRD 8-15 L 3:52

BRACING FOR BRADENTON

The Mighty Mussels welcome the Bradenton Marauders (PIT) to Hammond Stadium Tuesday, as 12 of the final 18 games at home will be against the Marauders. Bradenton has recently called up the following 2023 draft picks:

Bradenton MLB

SS Mitch Jebb 2nd Round (42nd OVR)

3B Garret Forrester 3rd Round (73rd OVR)

2B Charles McAdoo 13th Round

C Justin Miknis 16th Round

2B Kalae Harrison 18th Round

CRUZING ALONG

After a rough start to the season, Rafael Cruz has caught fire of late:

AVG OPS

First 46 Games .173 5 HR, 27 RBI .572

Last 8 Games .468 4 2B, 3 HR, 9 RBI 1.402

TOO CLOSE TO HANDLE

The Mighty Mussels have been locked in a bunch of close games lately. Over their last 33 contests:

- 11 have been decided by one run

- 22 have been decided by three runs or less

- 13 were decided in the teams' final turn at bat

- 9 went to extra innings

- Road team has won 22 of the 33

LATE-INNING LIFE

The Mussels have seen much of their run production come against relief arms over their last six games. Through Thursday, 54 of their previous 111 runs were scored in the eighth inning or later (48.6%). 31 of those runs came in the ninth or tenth innings as well (28%).

NO-HIT NONSENSE

The Mighty Mussels have thrown four no-hitters in the past three seasons, with two coming during the same month (May 2022). The franchise went 10 full years since their previous no-hitter (2011).

Most recently, Fort Myers completed a nine-inning no-no on Sunday, May 14 against Tampa.

PITCHING PLUMMETS

After a pair of strong months to begin the season, the Mussels' pitching staff struggled to replace the four starting pitchers that have been promoted to High-A Cedar Rapids

W-L ERA H/9 K/BB

April + May 26-20 3.79 7.6 2.93

June + July 20-30 4.84 8.4 1.87

