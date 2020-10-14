Fournier Back for Another Season

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the re-signing of forward Stefan Fournier for the 2020-21 season. Fournier will also serve as the team's Player/Assistant Coach for the second year in a row.

Fournier, 28, returns to Wichita for a third stint. A native of Dorval, Quebec, the 6-foot-3, 225-pound forward was acquired in a trade in 2018-19 with the Orlando Solar Bears. Last season, he led the team in goals (24) and second in points (42). Both were career-highs for Fournier, who is entering his eighth season as a pro.

He brings 142 games of AHL experience to the Air Capital as he made stops in St. John's, Springfield, Tucson, Syracuse and Hamilton. He piled up 340 penalty minutes and 23 points (11g, 12a) over that span.

Prior to turning pro, Fournier had a terrific junior career with the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Lewiston MAINEiacs, Victoriaville Tigres and Halifax Mooseheads. He registered 212 points (101g, 111a) and 337 penalty minutes in 289 games. In 2012-13, he had a career-high 72 points (35g, 37a) to help Halifax to a QMJHL championship. Fournier also registered 16 goals during the Mooseheads' CHL Memorial Cup Championship run that same season.

