Cyclones Sign Taylor Crunk

October 14, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release





Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones have signed forward TAYLOR CRUNK to a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2020-21 season.

Crunk joins the Cyclones in what is to be his seventh professional hockey season. He spent the last year and a half with the Rapid City Rush after being acquired in a trade deadline deal in March of 2019. During his time in Rapid City, Crunk tallied 104 Penalty Minutes over the course of 41 games. Prior to heading to the Black Hills, Crunk spent parts of four seasons with inner-division rival Fort Wayne where he scored 18 points and amassed 318 penalty minutes in 118 games.

"I am thrilled to be joining this squad," remarked Crunk. "It is a great organization with a winning tradition. I can't wait to be a part of it and keep that tradition going. Cincinnati is an amazing city with a great fan base and I'm excited to call it home for the season."

Prior to turning pro, the 6'1" San Jacinto, California native played junior hockey with the bulk of his games spent with the Victoria Royals and Vancouver Giants of the WHL. Through 303 games, Crunk scored 66 points while accruing 354 penalty minutes.

"Taylor is a fierce competitor," said Cyclones head coach Matt Thomas. "He brings energy every night and will be a fan favorite. His willingness to do whatever it takes to help his team win is evident. His combination of speed and toughness will complement our forward group."

Stay tuned all off-season for updates on important events, player signings, promotion and ticketing information and MORE! Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 14, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.