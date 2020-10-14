Mavericks Bring on Rookie Winger Anthony Rinaldi for 2020-21

October 14, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced Wednesday they signed rookie forward Anthony Rinaldi to a Standard Player Contract for the 2020-21 season.

Rinaldi, a six-foot, 185-pound forward from Pierrefonds, Quebec signs his first professional contract with Kansas City after a stellar four-year career at Union College where he appeared in 140 games and piled up 84 points on 40 goals and 44 assists. In his senior season last year, he had 29 points on nine goals and 20 assists.

"Anthony will be a tremendous addition to our right wing," Mavericks Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Tad O'Had said, "He showcases a 200-foot game, contributes up and down the ice with speed, strength and a resilience that our fans will love. Rinaldi possesses the qualities and characteristics that will make him an exceptional pro for years to come."

Season tickets for the 2020-21 season are available now by calling the Mavericks at 816-252-7825 or visiting kcmavericks.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 14, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.