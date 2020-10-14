Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center to Host Worcester Sports Retail Sidewalk Sale on October 24

WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) announced today that the club will host a Worcester Sports Sidewalk Sale on Saturday, October 24 from 12-3pm outside the Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center in the Canal District.

The Worcester Railers HC will be joined by the Worcester Bravehearts, Massachusetts Pirates, Worcester Red Sox, and Worcester Wares outside the Rail Shop at the Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center from 12-3pm on Saturday, October 24. The entire sidewalk sale will take place outside with proper safety and distancing protocols enforced - everyone attending must wear a mask.

Worcester Railers HC mascot TRAX will be joined by Smiley Ball, Jake the Lion, and Arthur the Pirate throughout the three-hour time frame. In addition, the 98.9 NASH Icon Street Team will be playing today's country hits. Free parking will be available across from the Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center on Winter Street.

Each merchandise vendor will provide a special offer as part of the Sidewalk Sale as shoppers are encouraged to show their Worcester sports and Worcester pride at the event. Bay State Brewing Co. will be open for lunch and a frosty beverage.

