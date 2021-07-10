Four Multi-Hit Showings Not Enough in Loss

Hillsboro, OR - The Vancouver Canadians lost 6-4 to the Spokane Indians (Rockies) Friday night at Ron Tonkin Field, their third consecutive loss that puts them two games under .500 for the first time since May 7 when they were 1-3.

Spokane put the game out of reach with three runs in the seventh. Leading 3-2 after single runs in the second, third and fifth, the Indians sent seven men to the plate and used two hits, a hit batter and an error to go up 6-2.

Vancouver scored a run in the bottom of the seventh thanks to two out hits by DJ Neal (single) and Luis De Los Santos (RBI double) to pull within three before they threatened in the ninth. Davis Schneider singled before an Andres Guerra double though Schneider was cut down at the plate trying to score. Neal followed with an RBI single to make it 6-4, but the potential tying run grounded out to end the game and hand the C's their sixth loss in 16 games against the Tribe.

De Los Santos hit his team-best seventh home run of the year to begin the fourth after Spokane starter Mitch Kilkenny (W, 3-0) was perfect through his first three innings of work. The Canadians scored their second run of the game in the fifth after a Guerra single, a Neal walk and an error by the third baseman that scored Guerra from second base.

Four different C's had two hits in the game: De Los Santos, Sebastian Espino (triple, single), Guerra and Neal. On the mound, Parker Caracci worked a scoreless ninth as the only Vancouver hurler to not allow a run. Sean Mellen worked three innings and allowed a run on three hits with one walk and three strikeouts.

MLB.com's #10 Blue Jays prospect CJ Van Eyk (2-3, 6.31 ERA) will try and stop the bleeding for Vancouver tomorrow night. He'll be opposed by right-hander Will Ethridge (0-4, 9.33 ERA) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. The game can be heard live on Sportsnet. Individual tickets, 12-game plans and season tickets for home games in Hillsboro are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

