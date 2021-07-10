Elliott Goes Eight, 'sox Win Three Straight

July 10, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Everett AquaSox News Release







EUGENE, Ore. - Tim Elliott pitched eight solid innings and the Everett AquaSox (37-19) batters hit three home runs for the second straight night as the 'Sox defeated the Eugene Emeralds (34-23) for the third night in a row, 8-2.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Catcher Jake Anchia put the AquaSox on the board in the second inning with a solo home run to left-center field. The 'Sox blew the game open with a four-run third inning. Patrick Frick's RBI double scored Kaden Polcovich. Three batters later, Cade Marlowe hit a three-run home run to right field, giving the Frogs a 5-0 after three innings.

The Emeralds cut away at the AquaSox lead with RBI doubles from Sean Roby in the fourth inning and Heath Quinn in the fifth inning, but the AquaSox still held a 5-2 advantage through five innings. Connor Hoover extended his hitting streak to 11 straight games in the sixth inning with a two-run home run, driving in Anchia. Frick drove in Joseph Rosa in the eighth inning for the final run of the night and the AquaSox went on to an 8-2 victory.

WRAPPING IT UP

Elliott went eight innings, allowing only three hits, two earned runs, one walk and eight strikeouts. Evan Johnson pitched a perfect ninth inning and struck out two hitters. In his last eight games, Johnson has pitched 7.2 innings, allowing only three hits, no runs, three walks and 16 strikeouts. Over the last three games, the AquaSox bullpen pitched 5.1 innings, allowing only one hit, no runs, one walk and six strikeouts. AquaSox pitchers have only walked one batter over the last two games and eight batters in the last five games, striking out 10 or more batters in six consecutive games.

The Frogs have scored 28 runs over the last three games but have also struck out 44 times during that stretch. Polcovich went 1-for-3 with two walks; he has reached base three or more times in three consecutive games. Marlowe finished with a home run and a double for the second straight night. Anchia is now hitting .345 over his last eight games. Frick went 2-for-5 and improved his league leading batting average to .309.

LOOKING AHEAD

Game five of the six-game series will take place on Saturday, July 10. RHP George Kirby (3-2, 2.84 ERA) will start for the AquaSox and RHP Solomon Bates (1-0, 3.95 ERA) will go for the Emeralds. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. with the pre-game show beginning at 6:50 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from July 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.