Four-Goal 3rd Period Lifts Cats to Victory over Isles

January 16, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The first-overall Wildcats struck for four third-period goals Thursday night at the Avenir Centre to take down the Charlottetown Islanders 5-2 before 3,600 fans.

Once again, Caleb Desnoyers continued his consistent scoring with two goals to reach 25 for the season. Juraj Pekarcik contributed his 17th and an assist and Maxime Cote potted his 13th and also added one assist. Vincent Collard found the empty net late in the third with his 15th tally of the season.

The Cats outshot the Isles 32-14 with Mathis Rousseau getting the win and also recording an assist. Dyllan Gill picked up an assis - his 3rd point in 4 games since joining the Cats from the AHL's Syracuse Crunch.

Moncton moves to 32-6-2-0 after 40 games in the 64-game regular season.

The Cats now prepare for the Quebec Remparts Saturday afternoon at 4pm at the Avenir Centre. Sunday, the Cats visit the Titan at Bathurst's KC Irving Centre with an afternoon matchup at 3pm.

Three Stars:

1 #18 CALEB DESNOYERS

2 #88 JURAJ PEKARCIK

3 #14 DYLLAN GILL

