Islanders Look to Keep Streak Alive against the Cats

January 16, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Charlottetown Islanders will look to continue their scorching start to 2025 as they face off against one of the CHL's elite teams, the Moncton Wildcats, tonight at the Avenir Centre.

The Islanders have been unstoppable since the calendar flipped, rattling off five consecutive victories. Including back-to-back wins against Saint John, a hard-fought win over Bathurst, and a dominant performance against Cape Breton, whom have started 2025 strong themselves.

However, tonight's matchup will be one of the toughest tests of the season. The Wildcats, led by Head Coach Gardiner MacDougall, have won 10 of their last 11 games and are riding high as one of the top teams in the entire CHL.

Moncton is bolstered by star forward Caleb Desnoyers, a projected 1st round pick in the upcoming NHL draft, who has been in incredible form. Desnoyers, along with his talented teammates, will be looking to keep their momentum rolling tonight in Moncton.

The Islanders, though, are a team on a mission. With an undefeated record in the new year, they are determined to take down the Wildcats and prove their place among the league's top half.

A few Islanders players are catching the eye of NHL scouts as well, with forward Owen Conrad and newcomer Jabez Seymour both earning spots on the North American Central Scouting list for the upcoming NHL draft.

Conrad is projected to go in the 3rd round, while Seymour is slated for a 5th-round selection. These rising stars will be looking to showcase their talents on the big stage tonight.

Between the pipes, the Islanders boast one of the top goalie tandems in the league, with the young and dynamic Donald Hickey alongside the steady and experienced Nicolas Ruccia.

Hickey, who has been a standout all season, will likely see action tonight, but Ruccia has been nothing short of exceptional recently. Earning CHL Team of the Week honours for his .963 save percentage, a well-deserved accolade for the veteran netminder.

Up front, the Islanders are clicking offensively, with Matt Butler and Ross Campbell lighting up the scoreboard.

Campbell, with 18 points in his last 12 games, has been a force, seemingly finding the score sheet every night. Butler, who's been one of the team's most consistent producers all season, will also be a key player to watch as he continues to impress with his playmaking abilities.

With Moncton in red-hot form and the Islanders looking to extend their streak, this promises to be an exciting matchup between two high-flying offenses and top-tier goaltending.

Tonight marks the first game of a three-game stretch for the Islanders, which will also see them head to Saint John tomorrow night for a 7 PM showdown at TD Station.

After that, they return home on Sunday for a special 90s Night at the Eastlink Centre at 7 PM. Fans are encouraged to wear their best 90s outfits and enjoy a power hour of fun with $4.50 draught beers and more! Buy Tickets

Will the Islanders remain undefeated in 2025, or will the Wildcats spoil their streak? Tune in tonight at 7 PM to find out!

You can find tonight's game on watch.chl.ca

