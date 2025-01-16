Eagles Open Road Trip with Rematch in Drummondville

January 16, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







It may be a road game in Quebec tonight, but there could be a division rivalry type feel as the Cape Breton Eagles visit the Drummondville Voltigeurs.

The two teams only play twice each season, but those meetings are just six days apart. The Eagles emerged victorious 5-2 in Sydney on Saturday night, as the Volts suffered their only loss on their three game Maritime swing. Joey Henneberry helped pace the way with a three point night, and the Eagles managed to quiet the usual star suspects of the opposition. Team Canada player/Tampa Bay prospect Ethan Gauthier was held off the scoresheet, as was league leading goal scorer Sam Oliver. Riley Mercer and his league leading 935 save percentage was made to look ordinary with five goals on 45 Eagle shots.

Drummondville has not played since that Saturday night game, but the Eagles were back in action on Sunday. Just as the Eagles held Drummondville's top line of Justin Larose, Luke Woodworth, and Gauthier scoreless, the same happened to the Eagles top trio of Jacob Newcombe, Henneberry, and Cam Squires on Sunday in a 1-0 loss. Squires had averaged two points a game over the prior 11 contests.

Both teams look to get back on the winning track as the Eagles begin a three game road trip. If the Eagles win and Baie-Comeau loses in regulation against a strong Chicoutimi team this evening, the Eagles would move into a tie for fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

Here's what else you need to know about tonight's game!

Venue: Centre Marcel Dionne, Drummondville, Qc

Puck drop: 8 PM AST

Web coverage: https://shorturl.at/Xzx3M

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/31479/

CAPE BRETON Drummondville

5th Eastern Conference, 19-15-4-1 (Away: 9-7-3-0) RECORD 1st Western Conference, 27-9-2-2- (Home: 14-4-2-0)

0-1-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 0-1-0-0

127GF/119GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 140GF/103GA

1-0-0-0 SEASON SERIES 0-1-0-0

Sunday, Cape Breton 0 @ Charlottetown 1 LAST GAME RESULT Saturday, Drummondville 2 @ Cape Breton 5

Cam Squires (41 points in 33 games) LEADING SCORER Luke Woodworth (56 points in 38 games)

9th, 22.8% (Away: 8th, 21.3%) POWER PLAY 2nd, 29.8%. (Home: 12th, 21.3%)

7th, 80.1% (Away: 7th, 80.6%) PENALTY KILL 11th, 77.2% (Home: 7th, 80.6%)

Romain Litalien INJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) Antoine Boudreau

