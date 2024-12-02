Four CF Montréal Academy Players to Train in Bologna

December 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced on Monday that four Academy players will train with Bologna FC's U17, U18 and Primavera teams for a two-week training stint.

Strikers Owen Graham-Roache and Aleksandr Guboglo, midfielder Antoine N'Diaye, as well as defender Sergei Kozlovskiy will fly to Bologna on December 7 and train until December 20. The four Academy players will join Montreal midfielder Jesse Saputo, who played his first UEFA Youth League minutes this fall with Bologna FC's Primavera team. Maxime Leconte, U18 head coach, will also take part in the training stint, working alongside Bologna FC's academy coaching staff.

"This training stint is part of the Club's ongoing efforts to increase synergy with Bologna," said CF Montréal Academy Director Marinos Papageorgopoulos. "This is an excellent opportunity for them to prove that they can compete in a different, high-level environment. They'll be able to continue their soccer training there and come back to Montreal more experienced."

Owen Graham-Roache, 16, joined the organization in 2021 from Les Rapides de LaSalle. A 2023 MLS NEXT Cup finalist with the U15 team, he was recently called up for the first time to Canada's national under-17 team. Aleksandr Guboglo, 17 and Haitian U17 international, trained at Ottawa South United before joining the Academy in 2019. Having taken their first steps at CS Longueuil, Canadian internationals Antoine N'Diaye (18) and Sergei Kozlovskiy (16) joined the Club in 2016 and 2022, respectively.

