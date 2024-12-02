FC Cincinnati Sign Bret Halsey to Contract Extension

December 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati have signed Bret Halsey to a contract extension through the end of the 2025 season, with club options for 2026 and 2027, the club announced today.

Halsey, 24, has made 40 appearances across all competitions over the past two seasons with FC Cincinnati, contributing four assists. The Sterling, Virginia native joined the organization on an MLS NEXT Pro contract ahead of the 2023 season and was signed to a first-team contract later that season in July.

Halsey made a career-high 27 appearances in 2024 across all competitions. He started at left wing back in FC Cincinnati's 2024 season opener at Jamaican side Cavalier FC in the Concacaf Champions Cup. He provided the game-winning assist in the 2-0 win, one of his team-high three assists he provided in the club's four games in the 2024 Champions Cup.

Halsey has additionally appeared in 20 career games for FC Cincinnati 2 in MLS NEXT Pro play, all starts, having added one goal and four assists.

Halsey was originally selected by Real Salt Lake as the seventh overall pick in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft as a Generation adidas player out of the University of Virginia. Halsey registered three appearances in 2022 in MLS NEXT Pro with RSL's second team Real Monarchs after playing in 19 matches when the club was still part of the USL Championship in 2021.

TRANSACTION: On December 2, 2024, FC Cincinnati sign Bret Halsey to a contract extension through 2025, with club options for 2026 and 2027.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from December 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.