FC Cincinnati Announce Roster Decisions Ahead of the 2025 Season

December 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati announced today the club's offseason roster decisions following the 2024 season. Following the moves, FC Cincinnati now have 23 players under contract for 2025.

FC Cincinnati have exercised the contract options on Obinna Nwobodo, Miles Robinson and Sergio Santos. The club also exercised the contract option on Álvaro Barreal, who is on loan at Brazilian side Cruzeiro Esporte Clube until December 31, 2024.

Cincinnati have triggered the buy option in Luca Orellano's contract after his loan from CR Vasco da Gama in 2024. Orellano will be added to the 2025 roster.

The club declined contract options on London Aghedo, Joey Akpunonu, Yamil Asad, Isaiah Foster, Kipp Keller, Arquimides Ordoñez and Malik Pinto. Additionally, Nick Hagglund's contract has expired. The loans of Niko Gioacchini from Italian club Como 1907 and Kevin Kelsy from Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk have each expired, and both players have returned to their respective clubs.

FC Cincinnati would like to thank all the departing players for their commitment and service to the club.

The club also declined the option of Bret Halsey, but in a corresponding move, Halsey has signed a contract extension with the club through the end of the 2025 season, with club options for 2026 and 2027.

The club is currently in discussions with Asad and Hagglund about potential returns to FC Cincinnati.

FC Cincinnati's roster is currently structured as follows:

Goalkeeper (4): Roman Celentano, Alec Kann, Evan Louro, Paul Walters

Defender (7): Chidozie Awaziem, Teenage Hadebe, Matt Miazga, Ian Murphy, Alvas Powell, Miles Robinson, DeAndre Yedlin

Midfielder (7): Luciano Acosta, Álvaro Barreal*, Pavel Bucha, Stiven Jimenez, Obinna Nwobodo, Luca Orellano, Gerardo Valenzuela

Forward (5): Corey Baird, Stefan Chirila, Kévin Denkey, Yuya Kubo, Sergio Santos

*Barreal is on loan at Cruzeiro Esporte Clube through Dec. 31, 2024.

