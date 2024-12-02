FC Cincinnati Trigger Purchase Option, Acquire Luca Orellano from CR Vasco Da Gama

December 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati have acquired Luca Orellano from Club de de Regatas (CR) Vasco da Gama of the Brazilian Série A after triggering the purchase option in his loan, the club announced today. Orellano has been acquired in a permanent move, and he will be added to the 2025 FC Cincinnati roster.

Orellano had a breakout season in his 2024 loan spell with FC Cincinnati. In 42 matches across all competitions, Orellano contributed 12 goals and seven assists. He was also named to the MLS All-Star Team over the summer and was a finalist for the MLS Newcomer of the Year award. He also scored the MLS Goal of the Year on August 31 against CF Montréal.

The 24-year-old was a reliable and versatile piece to Cincinnati's 2024 season. His 42 games played only trailed Pavel Bucha (43) for the most among all FCC players. Playing multiple positions but primarily as a wing back, Orellano set single-season FC Cincinnati club records - across all competitions and in MLS Regular Season play - in both shots and shots on target. He totaled 126 shots, 57 of which were on goal, across all competitions.

Orellano's Goal of the Year on August 31 was a free kick tracked at 79.81 yards, the longest free kick goal since MLS started tracking the stat in 2010. The 24-year-old caught the Montréal defense off guard, blasting the long-range shot over the retreating goalkeeper for a stunning finish. The goal was Orellano's second free kick goal of the night and it was his second goal of the 2024 season from over 40 yards out, after his first remarkable goal near midfield on June 19 vs. Philadelphia Union.

Orellano was twice named MLS Player of the Matchday in 2024 (Matchdays 16 & 30).

TRANSACTION: On December 2, 2024, FC Cincinnati acquire Luca Orellano from Club de de Regatas (CR) Vasco da Gama of the Brazilian Série A after triggering the purchase option in his loan.

