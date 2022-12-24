Forward Antonio Stranges Recalled from Steelheads
December 24, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that forward Antonio Stranges has been recalled from loan to the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads and reassigned to Texas.
Stranges, 20, has two assists in five AHL games for Texas this season. The rookie winger has three assists in 14 career games, after skating in nine games for the Stars during the 2020-21 shortened season. In five ECHL games with Idaho, Stranges totaled three goals and five points (3-2=5). He scored his first professional goal and recorded his first multi-goal game Dec. 17 in the Steelheads 5-1 win over Rapid City.
Stranges posted 84 points (31-53=84) in 60 regular season games in 2021-22 for the Ontario Hockey League's London Knights, adding 11 points (5-6=11) in six playoff games. He finished a three-year junior career with 158 points (63-95=158) in 187 regular season games for the Knights.
The native of Ann Arbor, Michigan was originally selected by Dallas in the fourth round (123rd overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.
In a previous transaction late Friday night, the Dallas Stars announced that forward Riley Tufte had been returned to Texas on loan. Tufte played in three games during his call-up with Dallas.
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars forward Antonio Stranges
(Ross Bonander)
