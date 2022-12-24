Silver Knights Fall To Firebirds, 1-0, On The Road

The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Coachella Valley Firebirds, 1-0, at Acrisure Arena on Friday evening.

The first two periods were a strong goalie battle. Both Jiri Patera and Joey Daccord were perfect through the first two and a half periods, keeping the game scoreless. Patera stopped 13 shots in the first and 10 shots in the second.

The Firebirds scored first late in the third. With 6:23 left in the third period, Luke Henman scored the teddy bear toss goal for Coachella. Max McCormick and John Hayden earned assists on the goal.

Patera stopped 30 of 31 shots in total for a .967 save percentage on the evening.

Daccord earned his second shutout of the season against the Silver Knights.

The Silver Knights will continue their season away on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at San Diego. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT, and fans can tune in on 1230 The Game or on AHL TV with subscription.

