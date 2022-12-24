Henman Sends Teddy Bears Flying As Daccord Shuts Out Silver Knights

December 24, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







Joey Daccord Notches His Second Shutout of the Season in 1-0 Win Over Henderson

shutout the Henderson Silver Knights on Friday night thanks to 31 saves from Joey Daccord, Luke Henman scored the lone goal in the contest that helped send 7,278 stuffed animals onto the ice at Acrisure Arena.

After 40 minutes of scoreless hockey, the Firebirds finally solved Silver Knights' netminder Jiri Patera with just 6:23 left in the game. Luke Henman found the puck in the offensive zone and slid it five-hole on Patera to make it rain teddy bears in Palm Desert. Max McCormick and John Hayden earned the assists on Henman's third goal of the season.

Besides the teddy bears flooding the ice, the goaltenders stole the show. Joey Daccord made 31 saves to record his second shutout of the season, his other one also came against the Silver Knights in a 1-0 win back on December 2nd in Henderson. Jiri Patera made 29 saves and brought out some magic to keep the game 0-0 for the first 53:37 of the contest.

The Firebirds finished a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill and were held to 0-for-3 on the powerplay. 8,641 fans were on hand to watch Coachella Valley move to 17-6-3-0 before the holiday break.

NEXT GAME: Coachella Valley will host the Ontario Reign for their first meeting of the season on Wednesday, December 28. Puck drop is slated for 7:00pm PT at Acrisure Arena.

