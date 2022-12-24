Blue Jackets Assign Forward Josh Dunne to Monsters

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Saturday that the Blue Jackets assigned forward Josh Dunne to the Monsters. Dunne appeared in three games for Columbus and in 24 appearances for Cleveland this season, Dunne supplied 5-6-11 with 31 penalty minutes.

A 6'4", 204 lb. left-shooting native of O'Fallon, MO, Dunne, 24, signed a one-year, two-way contract with Columbus on July 1, 2022. In nine career NHL appearances for the Blue Jackets during the 2020-21 and 2022-23 seasons, Dunne registered four penalty minutes and added 19-13-32 with 84 penalty minutes in 68 career AHL appearances, all for Cleveland, spanning parts of three seasons from 2020-22.

Prior to his professional career, Dunne notched 29-26-55 with 70 penalty minutes and a +24 rating in 78 career NCAA appearances for Clarkson University spanning three seasons from 2018-21. Dunne served as Clarkson's captain in 2020-21, was named to the 2019-20 ECAC Third All-Star Team, and helped the Golden Knights claim the 2018-19 ECAC Tournament Championship. In 140 career USHL appearances for the Green Bay Gamblers spanning parts of four seasons from 2014-18, Dunne logged 34-40-74 with 91 penalty minutes and a +16 rating.

The Monsters also announced Saturday that goaltender Eric Dop and forward Chad Yetman were released from their professional tryout (PTO) contracts.

