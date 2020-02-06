Former World Series Player Martinez Back in Lancaster

Michael Martinez of the Lancaster Barnstormers

Michael Martinez, a one-time Philadelphia Phillies utility player, has signed back with the Lancaster Barnstormers for a second season, it was announced today by manager Ross Peeples.

In his first campaign in the Atlantic League, the switch hitter batted .252 with nine homers and 42 RBI while appearing in 97 games for the Barnstormers during 2019. Martinez played shortstop in 95 of those games, regularly making dazzling plays.

Martinez, 37, spent a portion of seven seasons in the Major Leagues with five different clubs. He saw his most action with the Phillies in 2011 after being selected in the Rule V draft the previous December. The native of the Dominican Republic has taken the field in 294 big league games in his career, playing six different positions as well as pitching twice.

He also appeared with Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Boston and Tampa Bay. Martinez participated in two Major League post-seasons, entering action in two games for the Phillies in the 2011 National League Division Series. With the Indians in 2016, he got into seven total post-season games and made the final out of the World Series against the Chicago Cubs.

"Martinez is a veteran guy who might just be the best defensive shortstop in the league," said Peeples. "He's a good veteran guy to have in the locker room and goes about his business the right way."

He is the third player under contract with the Barnstormers this season.

