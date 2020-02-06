Rockers to Host HPFD-HPPD Charity Softball Game

February 6, 2020 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release





HIGH POINT, N.C. - High Point's Fire and Police Departments will take on one another in a charity softball game, presented by Ilderton Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, at BB&T Point, home of the High Point Rockers, on Saturday, April 4th at 7:00pm as announced by the team today. The friendly event will raise funds for the charity of each squad's choosing and include raffles, auctions, and more.

"This stadium was built with the purpose of raising up the city of High Point. Who better to do that with than our local law enforcement officers and firefighters?" said Christian Heimall, Assistant General Manager of the Rockers. "We are honored to work with Ilderton DCJR to host this event and welcome our city's heroes for a friendly competition to raise money for worthy causes."

Tickets will be available at $5 for all seats beginning on Monday, March 2nd at 10:00a.m. All proceeds from the ticket sales, raffle, and auction items, as well as a portion of concessions sales, will be split between the two charities chosen by each department. The High Point Fire Department will be playing on behalf of the North Carolina Fallen Firefighters Foundation which leads the effort to remember North Carolina 's fallen firefighters and their families. Meanwhile, the High Point Police Department will play on behalf of Angels in Blue, a program founded in 2014 with the mission to provide Christmas joy for selected families experiencing financial hardships.

"We hope that all of High Point will come out and join us for this fun, charity softball game featuring two of High Point's finest departments as we raise funds for two worthy non-profit organizations," Thomas Reid, Chief, High Point Fire Department said.

"While High Point's Fire and Police Departments are good on our own, it is the partnerships and support of our community that goes far towards making us great," noted Kenneth J. Shultz, Chief, High Point Police Department. "Please attend this charity match and support us as we compete to raise money for causes that are bigger than any of us individually. With your help we can show what can be accomplished when we work together to make a positive difference in our City."

Gate will open at 6:00pm with first pitch set for 7:00pm at BB&T Point. Following the conclusion of the charity game, fans can stick around for a concert from the group The Leftovers. Throughout the night, specialty items, including Rockers tickets and merchandise, will be raffled and auctioned off to assist in the fundraising efforts.

Companies and organizations looking to sponsor the event should contact the High Point Rockers at (336) 888-1000 or by emailing info@highpointrockers.com. All sponsorships will be eligible for a tax deduction.

The High Point Rockers will begin their 2020 campaign on Thursday, April 30th against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. Season Tickets, including half-season and partial season plans, as well as Group Outings are currently on sale with single game tickets being made available at a later date. For more information on securing your seats to the Triad's premier baseball experience, call (336) 888-1000 or slide to www.HighPointRockers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from February 6, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.