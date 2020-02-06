Back-To-Back ALPB Defensive Player of the Year Edwin Garcia Re-Signs with Southern Maryland

February 6, 2020 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







Southern Maryland Blue Crabs infielder Edwin Garcia

(Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, Credit: Bert Hindman/ Memories Photography) Southern Maryland Blue Crabs infielder Edwin Garcia(Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, Credit: Bert Hindman/ Memories Photography)

Waldorf, MD - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced the re-signing of middle infielder Edwin Garcia on Thursday afternoon.

The Atlantic League veteran will return for his fourth season with the Blue Crabs in 2020, and he will look to continue racking up the awards. Garcia was named Southern Maryland's team MVP, or co-team MVP in both of his first two seasons with the team. Incredibly, in each of the last two seasons, Garcia has received the Atlantic League's Rawlings Gold Glove Defensive Player of the Year award. The Venezuela native is the first to ever win the award in back-to-back years, and the first to win the award multiple times since the introduction of the award in 2015.

Garcia went on a tangent in the second half of the 2019 season, racking up RBI's at a rate unprecedented in his career with nearly one every other game. The fourth year Blue Crab has found his groove in Southern Maryland after nine successful seasons in the Texas Rangers organization where he reached as high as Triple-A.

"I'm excited to come back with the team. I feel great there and I will do my best to try to help my team win the championship this year," said the two-time reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Garcia on his re-signing.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from February 6, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.