Felix Carvallo Re-Joins Long Island

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of left-handed pitcher Felix Carvallo. The 2019 Atlantic League champion returns for his second season with the Ducks and eighth in professional baseball.

"Felix adds another dynamic arm to our bullpen," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "We enjoyed having him at the end of the 2019 season and look forward to welcoming him back again this year."

Carvallo originally joined the Ducks in August of 2019. He made eight regular season appearances with the Flock, going 2-0 with a 4.15 ERA and one save. He went on to toss one scoreless inning in Game Three of the Atlantic League Championship Series as well. Prior to his time on Long Island, the Venezuela native pitched in 32 games for the Gary SouthShore Railcats of the American Association. He accrued an impressive 2.93 ERA, five saves and 30 strikeouts over 46 innings of work.

The 26-year-old also pitched in the American Association in 2018 when he was a member of the Wichita Wingnuts. In 33 appearances, he went 2-1 with a 2.44 ERA and 48 strikeouts to 19 walks over 51.2 innings pitched. The southpaw began his career in the Texas Rangers organization, spending five seasons with the club. In that time, he totaled a 22-11 record, a 3.62 ERA, 10 saves, 278 strikeouts and 99 walks over 273.1 innings. Carvallo was originally signed by the Rangers as an amateur free agent in 2012.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

