Former ThunderBolt Wes Long Elected to the Frontier League Hall of Fame, Ceremony Before Saturday Night's Game

Wes Long, who was the starting shortstop for the ThunderBolts in 2007 and 2008, has been named a member the 2023 Frontier League Hall of Fame class. Long will officially be inducted into the Hall of Fame in a ceremony Saturday, August 19 before the ThunderBolts take on the Schaumburg Boomers at Ozinga Field.

In two seasons with the ThunderBolts, Long was a key member of Frontier League championship teams in both 2007 and 2008. He led the team in hitting both years, finishing with a .334 batting average in 2007 and .331 in 2008. Both of those numbers ranked in the top six in the league in their respective years. His .332 career average currently ranks as the third best in ThunderBolts history.

His name still sits at the top of the Windy City record book in multiple categories. The 36 doubles he hit in 2007 are six more than any other ThunderBolt and his three grand slams in 2008 are the most in a season in franchise history.

Long was a midseason all-star in 2007 and he was named a postseason all-star as the league's top shortstop in 2008. He becomes the second player to be inducted to the Frontier League Hall of Fame after spending his entire Frontier League career with the ThunderBolts. The other is Michael Torres, who was named a hall of famer in 2021.

After the 2008 season, the ThunderBolts traded Long to Winnipeg of the Northern League, where he played three more years and batted .301. After retiring from playing, he has worked as a scout and a coach at the amateur, collegiate and professional levels.

Saturday night is Elvis Night at Ozinga Field and gates to the ballpark open at 4:00 for a pregame performance from John "Elvis" Lyons. After the performance, commissioner emeritus Bill Lee will be on hand to formally induct Long into the Hall of Fame. The ceremony will take place prior to the 6:05 scheduled first pitch.

