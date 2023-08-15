Bolts Stun Slammers 4-3

August 15, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







JOLIET, IL- The Windy City ThunderBolts erased a 3-0 deficit and beat their neighborhood foes the Joliet Slammers 4-3 Tuesday night at Duly Health and Care Field.

The Slammers (36-43) got on the board in the bottom of the first. Matthew Warkentin hit a two-run home run, his 24th of the season putting the Slammers up 2-0.

Warkentin struck in the bottom of the third again, this time an RBI single adding a tally for the Slammers 3-0 lead.

Bren Spillane barreled a solo home run to left field in the top of the fourth, his team leading 14th of the season putting the ThunderBolts (33-45) on the board 3-1.

Following a Junior Martina double, two Bolts hit by pitches, and a walk Micah Yonmaine walked in a run in the top of the sixth inning making it a 3-2.

Spillane led off the top of the eighth inning with a base hit to center field. Yonamine knotted the score 3-3 with an RBI single.

With two outs in the top of the ninth, Troy Viola bombed his sixth home run of the campaign giving the Bolts their first lead of the night 4-3.

Javier Reynoso (3-1) tossed 5.2 allowing three earned runs over seven hits while walking five and striking out four. Sebastian Selway (1-2) earned the win, tossing a scoreless inning in the eighth.

Justin Miller threw 1.1 innings of scoreless ball and Derrick Eddington recorded his first save of the season completing the comeback.

The Bolts are back in action Wednesday evening in Joliet for a rematch at Duly Health and Care Field. Windy City RHP Taylor Sugg (4-6, 4.23) v Joliet LHP Cole Cook (8-2, 2.21).

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.