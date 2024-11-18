Former Port Don Ferrarese Passes Away

Former Port Don Ferrarese passes away at age 95. Ferrarese was born in Oakland and raised in LaFayette, in Contra Costa County. He worked in the family produce business and attended St. Mary's College. Ferrarese was nicknamed "Midget" due to his height of 5 feet 9 inches. His baseball career started in 1948 in the Phillies' organization at Class C Stockton of the California League. He was a member of his hometown Oakland Oaks of the top-level Pacific Coast League for all or parts of four seasons between 1949 and 1955. He won 18 games for the team in 1954.

During Ferrarese's professional baseball career, which spanned from 1955 to 1962, he pitched for the Baltimore Orioles, Cleveland Indians (now Guardians), Chicago White Sox, Philadelphia Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals, according to Major League Baseball.

Some highlights of Ferrarese's career include, on May 5, 1956, him striking out 13 batters, in a losing effort. Also, on May 12, 1956, he pitched a near-no hitter, while holding the New York Yankees hitless through the first eight innings. Other career highlights included Ferrarese striking out Mickey Mantle and catching the ceremonial 10-millionth baseball thrown out by President Dwight Eisenhower in 1957.Ferrarese also shares a hitting record with Babe Ruth, being one of the only pitchers to hit three doubles in a row.

