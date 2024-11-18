Ports Release Game Times for 2025

November 18, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, CA - The Stockton Ports are excited to release game times for the 2025 season. Opening Night is Tuesday, April 8th at 7:05 PM.

All weeknight games and Saturday nights begin at 7:05 P.M while Sundays running from April through the first week of June begin at 2:09 P.M. Sunday games from the end of June through the rest of the season will switch to night games with a 6:05 P.M start time.

The Ports will have two educational days on Tuesday, April 22nd and Tuesday, May 13th with 11:00 A.M start times.

Independence week will take place during our three game homestand against the San Jose Giants July 1st,2nd, and 3rd all with 7:05 P.M start times.

Full and half season memberships, as well as mini plans, are on sale now.

Interested in Group tickets? Bring your group to Banner Island Ballpark this coming season and be sure to call to see what dates we have available!

Get your ticket package now by calling 209-644-1900 today!

For more information about the Ports, visit stocktonports.com or call (209) 644-1900. Subscribe to the Dock Talk newsletter and keep up with the Ports on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

