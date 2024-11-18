Former Port Greg Arnold Passes Away

Greg Arnold, the former Orioles farmhand who is believed to have inspired one of the main characters in the movie "Bull Durham," died June 4 at his home in Pasadena. The Baltimore native, who had battled liver cancer for many years, was 75 years old.

Arnold was a hard-throwing, right-handed pitcher in the Orioles' minor league system for five years. He played alongside such future Baltimore standouts as first baseman-outfielder Terry Crowley, second baseman Bobby Grich, catcher Johnny Oates and outfielder Don Baylor. Arnold pitched for the Stockton Ports in 1968 and 1969. In his Minor League Career, Arnold tallied 33 Wins and pitched to a 3.86 ERA and threw 23 complete games.

