Former K-Wing Gourde, Lightning Win Stanley Cup

September 28, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release





KALAMAZOO, MI - Former Kalamazoo Wings forward Yanni Gourde and the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup Monday in Edmonton. The Lightning's 2-0 victory in Game 6 against the Dallas Stars clinched the organization's second Stanley Cup and first since 2004.

Gourde, 28, scored 15 goals and had 34 points in 30 games during the 2013-14 season for the K-Wings, his last stint in the ECHL. The Saint-Narcisse, Quebec native has 63 goals and 151 points in 254 NHL games over the last five seasons with Tampa Bay. He signed a 6-year, $31 million extension with the Lightning in November 2018.

In addition to his time in Kalamazoo, Gourde played eight ECHL games with the now-defunct San Francisco Bulls. He also played 298 American Hockey League games with the Worcester Sharks and Syracuse Crunch.

Gourde becomes the second K-Wings alum in as many years to play on a Stanley Cup winning team, joining St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington, who played for Kalamazoo the same year as Gourde and won a championship with the Blues in 2018-19.

