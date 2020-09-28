Griffin Luce Turns Professional with Rush in 2020-21

September 28, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release





(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that rookie defenseman Griffin Luce has signed his first professional contract with the Rush for the 2020-21 ECHL Season.

Luce begins his professional career with the Rush following the completion of his senior season of NCAA hockey at the University of Michigan. In his final season with the Wolverines, the 6'3", 215-pound blue-liner earned 4 assists in 35 games along with a +4 rating.

"This organization felt like the best fit for me for a number of reasons, in particular the culture of competing that has been established by Coach Tetrault. Add in the fact that I get to play with my long-time teammate, recently signed Rush net-minder Hayden Lavigne, and it was an easy opportunity to take," Luce said of signing with the Rush. "On the ice, I feel I bring leadership, and through that leadership, a willingness to do whatever it takes to win. I'll block shots, play mean and physical, and make the smart play out of the zone. Coming into a new team, the goal is to learn as much as possible about being a professional and being a great teammate. I can't wait to get my career started with the Rush."

"I'm very excited that we have Griffin signed to our back-end. His acquisition is a major boost to the incoming rookie class we're establishing for the 2020-21 season," Rush Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Daniel Tetrault said of Luce's signing. "Griffin comes from a tremendous hockey family, a great NCAA hockey institution, and played top d-pair minutes at Michigan. He has it all: he brings size to our d-corps, a great, active stick in the d-zone, plays the body very well, and has a crisp, intelligent first pass out of the zone. I feel Griffin is going to make an immediate impact defensively, find himself offensively, and put himself in a position to where he can earn an AHL call-up. I can't wait to see his talent and help him develop into a fine defender this season."

A native of Williamsville, New York, Luce made 131 appearances with the Wolverines over four years with 3 goals, 11 assists, and 14 points to his credit, along with a +9 rating. During his NCAA career, he helped the Wolverines to an appearance in the NCAA Hockey Tournament in 2018, and was a four-year teammate of recently signed Rush goaltender Hayden Lavigne. Before his college career began, he played with the United States National Team Development Program on their USHL, U-17, and U-18 teams from 2014 to 2016. While representing Team USA, he won the 2016 U-18 World Junior Championship Bronze Medal. Luce comes from a distinguished hockey family. His father, Scott Luce, has been involved in NHL scouting since 1998, and is currently the Director of Amateur Scouting for the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights, a post he has held since 2016. Additionally, his grandfather, Don Luce, is a former NHL All-Star and Masterton Trophy Award-Winner (1975), a Buffalo Sabres Hall of Fame Member (1987 induction), and a retired Scouting and Player Development executive with the Sabres, Philadelphia Flyers, and Toronto Maple Leafs (1984-2016).

Season Tickets for the 2020-21 season are available! For more information, visit our Season Ticket Holder Page. To place a deposit, call 716-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 28, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.