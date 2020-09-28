Princeton Alum Cressey Links with Royals on ECHL Deal

Reading, PA - Forward Jackson Cressey has agreed to an ECHL contract with the Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The former Princeton alternate captain registered at least 22 points in each of his four NCAA seasons, including a career-best 38 as a sophomore in 2017-18. Cressey topped the Tigers with 22 points (6g) as a senior.

The Royals' 20th anniversary season is currently slated to begin Dec. 4 with group, flex and season tickets available by visiting royalshockey.com/tickets or by calling 610-898-7825.

Reading has come to terms on contracts with 16 players for 2020-21. The Royals will announce the 17th on Wednesday.

2020-21 Roster

Goaltender (1): #40 Luke Peressini

Defensemen (6): #3 Rob Michel, #4 Aaron Titcomb, #6 Garrett Cecere, #8 David Drake, #19 Garret Cockerill, #58 Dominic Cormier

Forwards (9): #9 Brayden Low, #16 Hayden Hodgson, #17 Jackson Cressey, #21 Frank DiChiara, #27 Luke Stork, #39 Brendan van Riemsdyk, #74 Luke Voltin, #81 Corey Mackin, Mitchell Vanderlaan

Coach Quotes

Head Coach Kirk MacDonald: "Jackson was one of Princeton's best playmakers in each of his four NCAA seasons. He brings good skating ability and a two-way game that we hope to help develop further in his rookie season."

Extras

The West Vancouver, BC native skated with current Royals forward Corey Mackin in Coquitlam (BCHL) from 2013-15 and won the 2014 Fred Page Trophy (BCHL Championship) with the Express.

Registered 30 multi-point games at Princeton in 101 NCAA contests. A right-handed shot, Cressey stands 6-foot and weighs 180 pounds.

