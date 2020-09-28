Mikael Robidoux Returns

Maine Mariners forward Mikael Robidoux (left) mixes it up vs. the Norfolk Admirals

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners announced the re-signing of rookie forward Mikael Robidoux on Monday. Robidoux appeared in just 11 games for the Mariners last season, but made a notable impact with his physical style of play.

"I'm super excited to be back in Portland for next season, said Robidoux. "I can't wait to get things started. I learned a lot [last year] from the older guys about pro hockey as a 20 year old. They were all like big brothers to me."

One of the youngest players in the ECHL, Robidoux joined the Mariners three months before his 21st birthday, and debuted on January 10th, 2020 against the Newfoundland Growlers. It was in his third game that he began earning a reputation when he was a major factor in a 3-2 Mariners home win over the Worcester Railers. Robidoux drew the Railers into several key penalties that allowed the Mariners to pull off a comeback win.

Robidoux quickly became known for his physical play, and racked up a total of 80 penalty minutes in his 11 games played. He engaged in three fights - one in each of his final three games against Newfoundland, Reading, and Norfolk, respectively. Robidoux is still seeking his first professional point.

"Robi brings something a lot of team don't have in this new era of the game," said Riley Armstrong, Mariners Head Coach and Assistant General Manager. "He finishes every check, works hard and gets under the other team's skin. Robi needs to work on picking his spots better and controlling his energy and emotion. I would rather have Robi playing for us then against us."

Prior to turning pro, Robidoux played five seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. For the first four, he was a member of the Quebec Remparts. In December of 2018, the La Prarie, Quebec native was traded to the Shawinigan Cataractes, where he finished 2018-19 and spent the first half of 2019-20, before joining the Mariners. In 203 career QMJHL games, Robidoux scored 27 goals, had 26 assists, and accumulated 316 penalty minutes.

Robidoux is the thirteenth announced Mariners player signing for 2020-21, and the tenth forward. Click here to view the current roster in full.

Robidoux is the thirteenth announced Mariners player signing for 2020-21, and the tenth forward. Click here to view the current roster in full.

The anticipated start date for the 2020-21 ECHL season is December 4th.

