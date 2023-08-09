Former High Point Rocker Kyle Barraclough Called up by Boston Red Sox

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The Boston Red Sox today purchased the contract of RHP Kyle Barraclough from their Class AAA team in Worcester, Mass. Barraclough started the season with the High Point Rockers before his contract was purchased by the Red Sox in June.

Barraclough signed with the Rockers on May 16 and became a key part of High Point's bullpen. A former Major League reliever, Barraclough had spent parts of seven seasons in MLB, most recently with the Los Angeles Angels in 2022. He was a former National League Reliever of the Month with the Miami Marlins and had been the Marlins' Rookie of the Year in 2016.

After five appearances out of the bullpen for the Rockers, manager Jamie Keefe and pitching coach Frank Viola felt that Barraclough's best path back to MLB was as a starting pitcher. He made two starts for the Rockers in June before the Red Sox purchased his contract on June 18. Barraclough was 7-0 with a 2.57 ERA in eight starts at Worcester before earning his return to MLB.

"I'm thrilled that Kyle is getting this opportunity to return to the Major Leagues," said Keefe. "It is well-deserved and Kyle has worked hard to make it happen. Anytime one of our players gets called to the Majors, it fulfills you. Our goal with the Rockers is to create opportunities for players to take advantage of in order to reach the highest level. This is a good day for Kyle and the Rockers."

Barraclough is the sixth Rocker to reach the Major Leagues after playing in High Point. He joins pitchers Huascar Brazoban, Alberto Baldonado, David Robertson and Jack Petricka along with infielder Tyler Ladendorf.

