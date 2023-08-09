Coy Williard Dugout Fund Golf Tournament Slated for August 21

August 9, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - Registration is now open for the Coy Williard Dugout Fund Golf Tournament to be held at the Jamestown Park Golf Course on Monday, August 21. All proceeds will benefit the Coy Williard Dugout Fund which works to serve youth and the community through the game of baseball in High Point and Guilford County.

Hosted by the High Point Rockers and the High Point Downtown Stadium Foundation, the tournament is open to 18 teams with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. Each foursome will be accompanied by a Rockers player or coach.

The fee for the scramble format tournament is $125 per individual or $475 per foursome. Individuals will be assigned to a team. Hole sponsorships are available for $250.

The Coy Williard Dugout fund is administered by the High Point Community Foundation.

Jamestown Park Golf Course is located at 7041 E. Fork Road, Jamestown N.C.

To register or for more information, please contact Caroline Cooling at the High Point Rockers (c.cooling@highpointrockers.com ) at (336) 888-1000 or visit www.highpointrockers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.