Revs' Comeback Bid Falls Short

August 9, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.): The York Revolution crept back from a big deficit but dropped their second straight to the Lancaster Barnstormers, 8-5 on Wednesday night in front of 5,853 fans at WellSpan Park.

Tom Sutera started his 16th game of the season for York, facing off against Lancaster's Jared Lakind who entered the game leading Atlantic League pitchers in ERA as the Revs looked to bounce back after a series opening loss the night before.

Sutera held Lancaster scoreless through the first four innings before York started the scoring in the bottom of the fourth inning when Nellie Rodriguez smashed a tape-measure home run to deep left center field, his 17th of the season, spotting York a 1-0 lead.

Trouble mounted in the top of the fifth when Shawon Dunston Jr. struck out swinging but reached on a wild pitch. Lancaster took advantage as Dunston Jr. scored without needing a hit, advancing on a sac bunt, a wild pitch, and a sac fly by Melvin Mercedes, tying the game at 1-1.

Sutera pitched a strong five innings of one-run ball, but Lancaster rallied in the sixth, setting the table with a soft infield hit to third base and a bouncer up the middle. Wilson Garcia doubled to give Lancaster the lead, and Joseph Carpenter doubled to bring in two more, chasing Sutera (7-5).

Lefty Zach Neff entered and yielded another double before striking out the next two batters. Lancaster made it a huge inning, however, adding two-run doubles by Mercedes and Andretty Cordero, ballooning the lead to 8-1 after the seven-run frame.

York got two runs back in the bottom of the sixth as Alejandro Rivero ripped a two-run single up the middle, chasing Lakind (7-3), cutting the deficit to 8-3.

Ben Dum retired his final six batters in a scoreless seventh and eighth out of the Revs bullpen, while York inched closer.

Lancaster reliever Brandyn Sittinger allowed a run in the seventh as Troy Stokes Jr. drove a long double to deep center field that was misread by Dunston Jr. as York pulled within 8-4.

The Revs managed another run in the eighth against lefty Brian Marconi as Trent Giambrone legged out a two-out RBI infield single. After a walk to Tomo Otosaka, Stokes Jr. came up representing the tying run with runners at first and second and two outs, but righty Nick Duron came on to record a ground out to end the threat with York trailing 8-5.

Will Carter came on for the top of the ninth and walked three in the inning but got a double play and a strikeout to work out of trouble.

York's comeback bid fizzled as Mike Adams notched the save in the ninth after allowing a leadoff single by Drew Mendoza, as Lancaster's closer set down the next three to close it out.

The loss is the Revs' fifth in the last six games which follows a four-game winning streak. York trails both Southern Maryland and Lancaster by half a game for first place in the second half standings.

York righty Pedro Vasquez (5-1, 5.86) faces Lancaster's Nile Ball (6-4, 5.42) on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. It is Shipley Energy Night and Hunger Free Thursday presented by Members 1st Federal Credit Union. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

