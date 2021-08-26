Former High Point Rocker Jake Petricka Called up to LA Angels

HIGH POINT, N.C. - Jake Petricka, a member of the High Point Rockers at the start of the 2021 season, was called up to the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday, making him the first former Atlantic League player this year to reach the Major Leagues.

Petricka was 5-1 with a 3.69 ERA while pitching with the Angels' Class AAA affiliate in Salt Lake City, Utah.

"I couldn't be happier for Jake," said Rockers manager Jamie Keefe. "He decided to come to High Point to play against great competition, get great coaching and get signed to return to the Major Leagues. He accomplished every one of those goals!"

The Rockers signed Petricka on March 16 and he opened the season as High Point's closer. He appeared in one game for the Rockers, throwing 12 pitches in earning a one inning save in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday, May 30 at York, Pa. The Rockers won that game 6-4 and wound up sweeping the doubleheader. The Angels signed Petricka on June 2.

Petricka is a Major League veteran, having made his debut in 2013 with the Chicago White Sox. He has a MLB career record of 10-12 with a 3.96 ERA over seven big league seasons. Petricka has appeared in 228 MLB games and earned 16 saves.

The Angels are currently in Baltimore and faced the Orioles Wednesday night and will play again Thursday afternoon before returning home to host San Diego on Friday night.

The Atlantic League had three players advance to MLB in 2019 after having played in the ALPB earlier that season. LHP Ross Detwiler went from York to the White Sox, INF Ryan Court went from Sugar Land to the Mariners and RHP Tim Melville went from Long Island to the Rockies.

