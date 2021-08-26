Yet Another Power Player Has Contract Purchased

Charleston, WV. - The Texas Rangers have purchased the contract of starting pitcher David Kubiak.

RHP David Kubiak, who reached the Double-A level with the New York Yankees in 2011, is the 12th member of the Power in 2021 to have their contract purchased by a major league organization or Mexican League team.

In 9 appearances with the Power, Kubiak was 3-3 with a 4.30 ERA at the time of his contract purchase. In 44 innings pitched, the right hander struck out 36 batters and allowed just 21 earned runs.

A 36th round pick out of State University of New York at Albany in 2011 by the Tampa Bay Rays, Kubiak was the Dominican Winter League Player of the Year in 2020. He was also named a Mid- Season All-Star with the Somerset Patriots (former member of the Atlantic League) in both 2017 & 2019. Kubiak will be joining the Triple-A affiliate of the Rangers, the Round Rock Express.

The Power now have twelve players whose contracts have been purchased by a major league organization or Mexican League team. The previous nine Power players signed by a major league organization or Mexican League team in 2021 include RHP Rob Whalen (MIN), C Francisco Arcia (LAA), RHP Erik Manoah (MIN), RHP Mike Broadway (Yucatan Leones-Mexican League), RHP Diego Moreno (WASH), INF Jimmy Paredes (Tijuana Toros-Mexican League), RHP Elih Villanueva (Monterey Sultanes-Mexican League), OF Jose Tabata (Monterey Sultanes-Mexican League), RHP Jean Machi (Monterey Sultanes-Mexican League), RHP Edwin Quirarte (Leones de Yucatan - Mexican League), and RHP Aaron Blair (San Francisco Giants).

