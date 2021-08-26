Stormers Drop Series Finale, 9-4

For four batters on Thursday evening, it looked like the Lancaster Barnstormers were off to the races.

Henry Owens made sure they were not.

After allowing the first four Barnstormers to reach base, the lefty starter allowed only one more hit in his five-inning stint as the Lexington Legends downed the Barnstormers, 9-4, in the rubber game of a three-game series.

Owens (3-3) walked Caleb Gindl and Blake Allemand to open the night. Alejandro De Aza singled up the middle to knock home Gindl with the runners advancing on the late throw home. Kelly Dugan also drilled a single into center, scoring two more, giving Lancaster the quick 3-0 lead.

Nothing else developed in the first, Owens embarking on a stretch where he retired 13 of the next 14 batters, the exception being a one-out bunt single by pitcher Garrett Granitz in the third.

Meanwhile, Lexington roared back. Dominic DiSabatino (9-4) walked the bases loaded in the top of the second. Jake Romanski followed with a two-run bloop single to right. A sacrifice bunt and walk reloaded the bases. Michael Choice slapped a single into right, scoring Ben Aklinski with the tying run, but Gindl threw out Romanski at the plate for the second out.

The Legends took the lead to stay in the third. Keon Barnum launched a leadoff homer down the right field line, and DiSabatino walked the next two before departing. Aklinski snuck a ground single into left field to load the bases with nobody off. Following a strikeout of Romanski, Sam Claycamp doubled to right for a 6-3 lead.

All the remaining runs scored on homers. Barnum connected off Brent Teller with one out in the fourth, and Romanski hit a two-run shot in the seventh. Dugan added a solo blast in the eighth for the Barnstormers.

West Virginia opens a three-game series at Clipper Magazine Stadium on Friday. Lancaster will send Nile Ball (2-4) to the mound against Arik Sikula (6-7) in a matchup of right-handers on Willy Wonka night. Fans may tune into the game on the Barnstormers YouTube Channel at 6:25.

NOTES: The Barnstormers have dropped five of six and are back to .500 for the second half and the season...Granitz was injured legging out the bunt single and had to be lifted from the game...The two-homer night for Barnum was his second against Lancaster and the 14th of the year by an opposing player...The craziest play of the night came in the top of the sixth inning when DH Jose Briceno grounded into a 1-4-6-3 double play that was kicked by both Teller and Allemand, deflecting perfectly to shortstop Jake Hoover...Dugan extended his hitting streak to 11 games and his RBI streak to nine with his single in the first...He has homered in four of six.

