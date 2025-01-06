Force Topple Bucs

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa - The Des Moines Buccaneers (13-15-2, 28 pts.) were defeated by the Fargo Force (19-8-2-2, 42 pts.) 7-4 Sunday night at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex. The Force scored four goals in the first period on their way to a road victory. Fargo's offense was led by Elias Zimmerman, who went home with four points on the night. Bucs captain Owen Dyer, as well as forwards Blake Zielinski, Jacob Jastrzebski, and Ben Kevan, each scored in the defeat Bucs goalie Eliot Seguin-Lescarbeau (6-11-1) stopped 32 shots in the loss. Force goalie Damian Slavik (5-3-1-1) made 13 saves for the win. The Force will host the Bucs for back-to-back games at Scheels Arena, starting Friday, Jan. 10, at 7:05 p.m.

Fargo's Michael Coleman opened the scoring just 2:16 into the opening period. The lone assist came from Cole Bumgarner, giving Fargo an early 1-0 lead. Bucs captain Owen Dyer tallied his first goal of the season as his wrist shot from the right-wing circle beat Damian Slavik at 3:27. The goal was assisted by defenseman Keaton Orrey and forward Brittan Alstead, tying the game 1-1. Fargo responded with two goals in 68 seconds, Cole Bumgarner at 7:01 and Merril Steenari at 8:09, putting the Force ahead 3-1. Bucs forward Blake Zielinski notched his third goal of the season, an unassisted tally at 14:36, cutting the deficit to 3-2. Force forward Peter Cisar expanded the Fargo lead at 19:30, his seventh of the year closing out the first period scoring in favor of the Force at 4-2.

Force forward Elias Zimmerman snuck an unassisted shot past Seguin-Lescarbeau for the 5-2 lead 6:25 into the middle frame. Bucs forward Jacob Jastrzebski tipped in Ben Kevan's rebound to narrow the Force lead to 5-3. Andrew Clarke also had an assist on Jastrzebski's seventh of the season at 14:25 of the second period.

A shorthanded breakaway by Zimmerman extended the Fargo lead to 6-3 at 4:07 of the third period. Kevan came back with a goal at 11:44, assisted by Jastrzebski and forward Harper Searles. Kevan's eighth of the season trimmed the Force lead to 6-4. Fargo forward Reid Daavettila capped the scoring with an empty-net goal at 19:04 of the final frame from Zimmerman, securing the Force's victory at 7-4.

The Bucs head to Fargo next weekend for a pair of games. They will kick off Friday, Jan. 10, with a 7:05 p.m. puck drop at Scheels Arena, followed by a 6:05 p.m. start Saturday night. The Bucs return home for a weekday game Monday, Jan. 20, at 3 p.m. to host the Omaha Lancers.

