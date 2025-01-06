Astapovich, Peterson, Wright Named Players of the Week

Daniel Astapovich, Lukas Peterson and Aiden Wright have been named USHL Players of the Week for games played between Dec. 31, 2024 - Jan. 5, 2025.

Forward of the Week

Daniel Astapovich, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders

Opened the week with a goal and an assist in Cedar Rapids' 6-5 New Year's Eve victory over Green Bay.

Delivered an overtime GWG on Friday against Des Moines. He also added an assist and finished with a +2 rating.

Netted two power-play goals in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Dubuque.

Defenseman of the Week

Lukas Peterson, Green Bay Gamblers

Notched three points on New Year's Eve for the Gamblers on two goals and an assist in a 6-5 loss to the RoughRiders.

Contributed an assist and a +3 rating in Friday's 7-4 win over Madison.

Finished the weekend with one goal and one assist in a 7-5 win over Madison on Saturday.

Goalie of the Week

Aiden Wright, Sioux Falls Stampede

Stopped 21 of 23 shots in a 3-2 win against Des Moines on New Year's Eve.

Picked up a 4-3 victory on Friday against Chicago, turning away 18 shots.

Delivered a 34-save performance in a 3-2 win over Chicago on Saturday.

