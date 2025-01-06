Caps Fall in First Home Game of 2025

The Madison Capitols lost their fourth straight game against the Green Bay Gamblers, with Verona native Reece Cordray leading Green Bay to a two-goal win Saturday night.

Green Bay took the early lead, scoring two goals within the first eight minutes of the game, but Madison quickly responded and scored a pair of power play goals, capitalizing off a double minor penalty by Green Bay forward Egor Shilov.

The Capitols led 3-2 going into the second period, but the period was riddled with penalties, as the Capitols were called on six and the Gamblers were only called for three. The Capitols still held on to a one-goal lead, entering the third period up 4-3.

The Capitols started the third period shorthanded and were called for a cross-checking penalty just over a minute in, but they killed the penalty effectively. The same can't be said for the Gamblers' fifth goal, as they scored five seconds into a power play at 8:12, a few minutes after Reece Cordray scored their fourth goal.

Cordray scored again at 12:29 on a penalty kill, but Madison answered back with a back-door goal by Landon MacDonald from Ryker Lee and John Stout on a delayed penalty, cutting Green Bay's lead down to one.

Madison pulled their goalie again with under 2 minutes left in the game, but Green Bay scored with less than a minute left, resulting in a 7-5 loss Saturday night.

Forward Sam Kappell had an impressive night. The first overall selection in the 2023 USHL Phase I Draft scored at the end of the first period and assisted the fourth goal, earning himself the second star of the game. The Green Bay native enters the new year with a strong start, with three goals in two games. The 6'1 forward is committed to Minnesota State.

Landon MacDonald got his first points with Madison, assisting Kappell's goal in the first period and scoring in the third. He also assisted Austin Moline's goal in the second period. MacDonald played

Another notable player included Ryker Lee who had three assists on the night, who currently leads the team in points and is tied for the sixth-most points in the USHL. Lee is committed to Michigan State University.

The Capitols have played their past four games against the Gamblers, but came up short each time. Right now, Madison is 2-4 against Green Bay but have three more chances to win the series, including their final regular season game.

Madison looks to bounce back Friday, where they'll take on Sioux Falls at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

