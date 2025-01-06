Daniel Astapovich Named USHL Forward of the Week

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders forward Daniel Astapovich has earned and is being recognized as the USHL Forward of the Week.

Astapovich recorded six points over four games, including a goal and an assist against Green Bay, a game-winning overtime goal and an assist against Des Moines, and two powerplay goals against Dubuque.

Congratulations, Daniel!

